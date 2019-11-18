Friends, family gather to remember victims of Santa Clarita school shooting

The community came together to mourn Gracie Muehlberger, 15, and Dominic Blackwell, 14.
0:45 | 11/18/19

My favorite thing of value greasy with house but me. He would always be able to put a smile might face and that's when the many things on this components. I'm going to miss his infectious smile on his sense of humor. It'll be a lot of painful walk to class with Adam on December 2.

