Transcript for Friends and family of George Floyd arrive at funeral

See you reverend Mike tell Sharpton. Leading the family at the church. I mention Jewish voice children among them of course John. We have seen in the last couple days her mother Roxy show talking about how difficult it is business. That conversation. With her daughter on all about what's happened to her father isn't. In the last 24 hours we also saw that 100 former vice presidential might. His respects at family coming face to face. We Jerry press. Therefore we want to force those dressed in white bear alert our family and close friends of George Floyd.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.