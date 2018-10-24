Transcript for 'I want to know who did this,' say friends of woman killed in Turks and Caicos

Well tonight we're hearing exclusively from friends of the loyal Long Island who all traveled to Turks and caicos but their friend. Never made it home alive 62 year old Marie Collin low was murdered while on vacation her body found in the bushes at the club med resort. She was strangled an exclusive interview clueless friends talk about the moment the body was discovered. A lot of reporter christened the worn with the latest Christen. John Amory Ku plus spent seventeen years. Working at the public defender here in Suffolk County family court her friends say their vacation started out beautifully they went snorkeling. Did water or road picks they sing karaoke night. They say they can not believe it ended like this. We're Rico and law and her friends had been having a great girls get away at club med in Turks and caicos. She was having the time line she really what she kept saying I mean this is the best vacation cruise friends can no hilly and held opponents were on the trip with true law and spoke exclusively with Eyewitness News today. They see the last time they saw crew mild with Sunday October 14. A few days after being at the resort. Saw her around 630. On Sunday. And she went toe lay down a taking naps. 7 o'clock the next morning YE was banging on the door for allowing to us and answering which is really weird. No hilly and Herman immediately reported this 62 year old Wong told resident missing. But say they didn't get much help at first from resort staff so they went searching for crew lock themselves it was my daughter who found the body that the police that was early Tuesday morning could most body was lying in bushes on the edge of the club med resort. Her friends say authorities told them kulana had been strangled. She was one of the gentlest souls. You would ever ever meet she's a very special person coming out to be to work and family court all those years I want to know who did this I want them to do a good investigation. I want to know who did this so just tell me how well this is you know. You can't tell me who did this. I think he can. Police in Turks and caicos are saying very little about their investigation right now clueless friends say say they would not be surprised if they have to bring grief counselors. Here to work with coup in Los friends and daily court they say everyone is just so devastated. We're live in central Islip and Kristen toward channel seven Eyewitness News.

