Now Playing: 'Frost Quakes' Rattle Tennessee Residents

Now Playing: Cold weather to worsen for millions

Now Playing: Cold weather survival tips

Now Playing: Michael and Sara learn the art of plating take-out food

Now Playing: Michael Strahan's 'Shark Tank' pitch

Now Playing: Michael and Sara keep it 'All In The Family'

Now Playing: Son of BTK murder victims on how he moved on from tragedy

Now Playing: Family members of BTK victims remember hearing details of murders

Now Playing: What is a 'frost quake'?

Now Playing: Giant panda takes a nap

Now Playing: Cold air freezes Chicago river as temperatures fall well below zero

Now Playing: Arctic temperatures in Minnesota are among the coldest in the country

Now Playing: Bone-chilling cold prompts airports to cancel flights

Now Playing: Arctic air brings heavy lake-effect snow to Michigan and western NY

Now Playing: Scientists say cold blast is more proof of climate change

Now Playing: 55-year-old man found dead, 'frozen' near snow shovel in Wisconsin garage: Officials

Now Playing: Aerials show the view of the Chicago River as the city experiences cold temperatures

Now Playing: How to protect yourself from black ice

Now Playing: FBI joins multi-state search for 14-year-old who disappeared