Transcript for Funeral for 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes

I'm Marla Carter were at the community of saints church in Houston where jasmine Barnes his funeral is today and already a huge crowd here that viewing started at 10 o'clock this morning you can see people walking in also. The parking lot is just an indication of how many people have turned out today in fact. They're expecting such a large crowd that they even moved to locations to a larger church so that they could handle the influx of people they are expecting huge. Outpouring of community support. And we are expecting to hear from jasmine his mother of abortion Washington along with adjustments father as well as the mayor of the city of Houston the superintendent. Of the school district that jazz and barns attended I'm Marla Carter reporting from Houston you're watching ABC news lives.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.