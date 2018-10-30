Transcript for First funerals to be held today for victims of Pittsburgh synagogue massacre

Welcome to debrief we start with the latest on the Pittsburgh shooting some of the eleven victims are being laid to rest as a shooter. Appeared in court for the first time that gunman has the. Again I want you to see this incredible memorial that's going behind meets and forgive the crazy morning sunlight here but you could see the incredible number of reset have been laid here obviously these stars of David parade. For the eleven victims in this is grown just over the past 24 hours because this entire block was closed off to the public and last night there are hundreds of people. Who came here spontaneously. Just. To spend a couple of minutes here thinking about what happened there were people and community members hugging here in squirrel hill. Many people have lived here for generations. This place is 40% Jewish. And so it's been very very hard hit but. We sell all kinds of people out here one of the things its most impressive about the outpouring nationwide has been the fact that. Everybody. Has offered sympathy and support and even financial support Muslim groups including care have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars. For this synagogue and its refurbishment. Something I think definitely deserves note here. Now. The alleged gunman his name is Robert bowers he appeared in court. Yesterday he is arraigned on 29 federal counts obviously murder but also hate crimes as well and watching him being wheeled in. In a wheelchair was jarring because. He seemed completely unfazed he was. Talking almost pleasantly with the bailiffs and his attorneys answering the judge yes sir. Almost detach and disassociated from the massacre. At this synagogue behind me and you can see now. Community members coming out. Being a scorer with the FBI as well in. There are still significant amount of forensic work that is being conducted inside there even though. Officials think that they have their suspect Robert bowers but they're still going through that scene and that is gonna take some time. Now later today president trump is coming here that as people begin to bury the dead here the first funerals are happening today and community leaders. Including some rabbis and the mayor of the city willing to do you know have asked the president to delay his visit until after all the funerals they don't want. His visit here to be a distraction. Others have said he's the president of the United States. We welcome any president of the United States a matter what he has to say. The main point is that I think initially. The president's reaction to the shooting. Talking about having. We need to post armed guards at places of worship like this in less of a message of sympathy for the victims and of course noting that this is. The worst attack against the Jewish community in the history of the United States. That did not sit well with many people here in Pittsburgh and that is the reason that he's not really being welcomed with open arms to say the least here. Back to you Dan.

