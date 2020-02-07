Funnel cloud forms over southwest Kansas

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down Wednesday near the town of Kismet.
0:34 | 07/02/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Funnel cloud forms over southwest Kansas
Definite funnel cloud very close to the ground. It is not on the ground is were literally close. I am saying is make Kansas the northwest corner of his Kansas. I am looking north from west didn't almost straight west. Guys definitely mean. Pick and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

