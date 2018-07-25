Transcript for Gang of women shoplift $10K worth of Lululemon leggings

Here's surveillance video released today by Berkeley police hoping it will help solve the four robberies. That have occurred this month inside the little eleven store on fourth street. Pull together at the robbers have taken more than 50000 dollars worth of items each of these leggings cost on average 100 dollars. They will into the store. To a group of two or three. And though come in with a bag and they'll start filling those bags of items. The eleven has a policy that wants a feat has walked outside employees are not allowed to chased after them. We know of it many of them are related I cannot say that they're all related but many of them are. The Walnut Creek store has been robbed twice the second time police managed to grab the three people allegedly involved. Two women and a man a block away in front of this restaurant. Inside the getaway car police also found items from the Berkeley store. They know because each tag has a tracking device. That tells them what store the item came from this past Sunday Fresno police responded to a robbery at the eleven store they year. The surveillance video shows three women stashing 148. Years of leggings into tote bags. The manager did nothing to stop them Christine brown a yoga instructor was inside at the time. Saves for hours like I didn't know what to do I didn't know if there was anything I could do is this robbery connected to the other once it appears so. They believe it's related to accrue that is hidden them and in the Bay Area.

