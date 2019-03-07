Transcript for Garbage truck overturns near NYC Lincoln Tunnel, multiple injured

And I breaking news traffic nightmare this afternoon the sanitation truck loses control and plummets on to root for 95 more than a dozen people are now injured. And on one of the busiest arteries out of this city shot down on one of the busiest travel days of the summer. Anchored afternoon tea on list Chapman. And I'm Joseph Torres David Navarro has the day off of that crash started when an out of control sanitation truck careened down a local street in Union City. Take a look you can see the marks it left on the street. As it then launched off an overpass onto route 495 below seventeen people were injured. One of them in critical condition now the Port Authority is close the outbound Lincoln Tunnel is closed and the afternoon commutes and on this Independence Day eve right now is at a halt across the area you can see. In this picture from news copter seven. Things are barely move anything we have live coverage of the crash and its impact we're gonna begin in Union City. That's Robert he's he's reporter Anthony Johnson begins our breaking news coverage Anthony. And this situation is not going to get better anytime soon let's show you the garbage truck and it's still off he could see the ridge right here is still flipped upside down that is the Union City. Garbage truck that lost control as a matter but. I got a chance to talk to one witness he watched the whole thing is it took place he said the driver was standing up pressing on the brakes trying to stop the vehicle but it was completely. Out of control of elections show you where this whole thing started right up here on 32 you can see that there's an accident scene they're mini cars Ford cars involved in this accident this is where it all started apparently the garbage truck lost control right here on 32 street. Slammed into several vehicles that's where most of the injuries and some place there's at least four vehicles. Badly damaged you can see they're still in the middle of the street a lot of wreckage up there then the garbage truck. Comes across the road and then goes over the Braves and then flips upside down as it's falling down a man who witnessed the whole thing is that the garbage truck was teetering like a seesaw before it finally fell. Onto the highway witnesses people that were out here on the street they ran over here to try to help those who were injured many of them screaming for help calling telling people to call 911 because the situation looked very dire at the time as we've already told you. Seventeen people were injured including a person that was inside all of that garbage truck. We talked to a witness earlier this is what he told us about this crazy chaotic sea. Fans. Then in. That was strong. Battery pack. Yeah. Okay. And also the Hudson County prosecutor's office out here on the scene they are investigating the situation as you could see. More of the wreckage from where we're talking about this is where it started right in front of the post office. As a matter of fact. According to that witness. He solved all of it all of the carnage he thought he was watching a movie taking place as all of this was developing once again he thinks that this truck was traveling at a high rate of speed. He does believe that the driver was standing out as he was actually trying to put the brakes on the vehicle but it would not stop and once again once it got to that point it -- it up and down off the bridge before it finally. Sell off onto the highway which is completely shut down there is no way that this highway is going to be open for at least several hours they've already brought in. One big tow truck they're bringing in a second. Big tow truck but this is going to be a long term operation. To get that truck off the roadway before they're able to open for 95 going westbound so avoid this area hits Buchanan. That is the latest slide Anthony Johnson channel seven Eyewitness News. What seen Anthony thank you in that accident is causing back ups at the Lincoln Tunnel in Manhattan and beyond.

