Garland grilled in Senate Judiciary Committee hearing

ABC News’ Jay O’Brien breaks down testimony from Attorney General Merrick Garland, who faced wide-ranging questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

March 1, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live