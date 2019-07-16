Transcript for Gator on the loose in Chicago finally caught

And we turn to Chicago in the case of a cold blooded fugitive I'm talking of course about a Gator that was on the loose by the name of chance the snap he passed through story but apparently. The rowdy rep tile has finally been called in authorities just had a press conference. And our GOP Ninan has the latest GO. Hey there Kim we are here at high. And humble part this is where that Gator was hiding out for days and days and days this is actually the lagoon where -- happened. And so they brought in an expert from Florida and he basically went around the whole lagoon and he found the Gator and it was hiding in the Lily ponds we don't know exactly which ones but we can to zoom in here just the conceit what was going on here it was hiding within those Lily pads and so they were actually able to. Find it. Hooked it and then take it out safely we have some video because they just tell the press conference take a look at this because. You could see that Gator it's five peacefully got a place and the Gator. Unharmed. The Gator is they're trying to figure out where they're gonna send a gate they don't know just yet. They don't know stay here in Illinois or if it's gonna go to Florida but they do know that it's gonna go to some sort of sanctuary where the Gator is going to be safe. He says that he was able to capture that Gator at 1:30. This morning so what happened overnight and that's. Usually when these. Captures usually happen because you want to be able to see the eyes coming out of the water and so that's what happened and so now Chicago can rest easy. Kim. Thank you GO and that is certainly good news because that was scary.

