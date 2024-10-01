Gavin Creel, Tony Award winner and Broadway veteran, dies at 48

Creel died on Monday at his home in Manhattan, New York, at the age of 48 from a rare and aggressive form of cancer, Creel's publicist Matt Polk confirmed to ABC News.

October 1, 2024

