'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor dies at 37 after being shot in Los Angeles

Johnny Wactor was shot after he interrupted three male suspects who were allegedly attempting to remove a catalytic converter from his vehicle, his mother, Scarlett Wactor, told KABC-TV Los Angeles.

May 27, 2024

