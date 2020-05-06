General Lee statue set to come down in Virginia

ABC News’ Terry Moran reports from Richmond, Va,. where Gov. Ralph Northam (D-Virginia) has ordered the removal of the Confederate General Robert E. Lee statue.
4:30 | 06/05/20

