New generation of activists fights back against hate

More
The rise in attacks on Asian Americans is a painful reminder of the history of racism in America.
3:44 | 03/05/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New generation of activists fights back against hate

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:44","description":"The rise in attacks on Asian Americans is a painful reminder of the history of racism in America.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76263646","title":"New generation of activists fights back against hate","url":"/US/video/generation-activists-fights-back-hate-76263646"}