Transcript for Genetic genealogy helps solve violent rape case from 1990s

Neighbors to do gathered to talk your house where was denied a 44 year old woman came home. The point oh rape is waiting for her she was blindfolded bound and repeatedly raped and beaten. What police say was at least an hour. This was one of the three attacks at 59 year old mark meant to flows accused of committing between 1992 in 94. One woman was raped in her Sacramento county home. Another woman was attacked on a jogging path and Davis. And a third woman was raped in her home in Sacramento and all three women survived their tax I can tell you that the victim in the case out of you'll accounting. Has been notified. The man who did this Stewart is in custody. She's very happy. At a news conference Monday afternoon Sacramento area law enforcement explained just how they connected three crime scenes from the early ninety's this guy who was arrested at his home near Atlanta on Friday. We knew these crimes were all committed by the same suspect because they were linked by DNA left at each of the three crime scenes. Although we knew the suspect's DNA profile there was no match that criminal database and so for decades that identity of that tractor. It was unknown until recently. Using modern technology and genetic genealogy investigators basically ran that crime scene DNA through a genealogy database which connected that with. People who eventually let them to the suspect they rested on Friday but here's the thing back in the early nineties. Violet rays had a statute of limitations that means the victim only had a window of a few years. Charge someone with a crime and so Sacramento county did something that had never before they'd done in the state of California. They charged not that guy because they didn't know what was at that point they charge the DNA itself. Two days before the statute limitations was set to run. On March 21 of 2000. Our office filed California's first ever John doe DNA worn alleging. The person's DNA as his identification. In other words she's saying whoever this DNA belongs to. That's the guy we say did these crimes and by doing that the clock was pods on that statute of limitations. Now the technology allows investigators to link crime scene DNA to people in a database called cases like this one at new life.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.