Transcript for George W. Bush's portraits of veterans on display

I finally today we turn to portraits in courage that's the name of a new traveling exhibit of art work. Produced by former president George W. Bush these are pain teens. A service members in the united states military that the former president has done you see a picture here and his Texas studio. He's been doing this project to promote their commitment to service their sacrifice he get more Americans taking a closer look at and our producer Bobby Galen. Went over to the Kennedy Center here at DC to get a closer look. Thought it was very appropriate to have a living president. Exhibit his own worth get a presidential in the morning. He has some mountain bike events and some golfing events while self. I've had the honor of a participating to put that is the first. Chance for a net and and interacted with the president and on the relationship that. Came from man and Altman obtained its finest get a nickname for Wii hasn't nickname for me it's called Hollywood so he he. Today Hollywood. I'm gonna take your picture at the time I didn't you know he was actually. Doing attaining some making the book so. We've had a tremendous of response we've had. Over 6000. People in the first two weeks contest is that this exhibit of course for everybody all 98 of the veterans that works hand in. And that the president to the portraits. This is extremely meaningful that hear your former commander in chief do that take the time to do that. Com and I think with the each one of these screenings of course there's a story that comes with every life that was touched. I'm humbled to be. Even on the same page is with some of the heroes you know but their lives are touched and their stories were told so it's a deep. Since appreciation for the President Bush who has as the president and then two years now and this this. Tom ongoing concern he has for the veteran community and he led for so long so. Thanks to the president. And Bobby young to install body pretty neat to see those veterans who talked to bunch of veterans there. For all of them that's sort of tied to holiday approached by President Bush who they say how this all came to be yet DeVon so in this individual case I had the chance to speak with lieutenant colonel Kent Solheim who we saw in the piece. And so his background is say he was deployed eight times two Iraq Afghanistan and parts of northern Africa didn't. And unfortunately he did lose his right leg due to combat injuries and part of his recovery is that he was or interest in a mountain biking. And Duff and President Bush had some not make charity events. Unlike you and desist yeah and other that you the two kind of sparked a relationship that one of his offense and it and it led to President Bush are pinning its portrait and similar events like that with. With other veterans just President Bush sparking these relationships end and pain and. And this is a traveling exhibit historian and V viewing here in Washington at the Kennedy center's new reach. Arm of the of the complex it's and you museum there were were sick and go from here. So it's right now the Kennedy Center it started at the bush presidential center. And the next stop it's going to Bentonville Arkansas so it's going to be traveling exhibit he's mid November is when it's gonna it's when the cinema ami thanks for bringing that to this neat story.

