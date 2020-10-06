George Floyd’s brother arrives in DC to testify on police reform

More
When asked what he was hoping to tell the House Judiciary Committee, Philonise Floyd responded, “Justice for George.”
0:37 | 06/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for George Floyd’s brother arrives in DC to testify on police reform
Me. Mr. flood what do you hope to tell the committee today. Console.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:37","description":"When asked what he was hoping to tell the House Judiciary Committee, Philonise Floyd responded, “Justice for George.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71177824","title":"George Floyd’s brother arrives in DC to testify on police reform","url":"/US/video/george-floyds-brother-arrives-dc-testify-police-reform-71177824"}