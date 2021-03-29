Transcript for George Floyd’s family opens up on 1st day of Chauvin trial

The right has changed. His change a lot of ways you know. The realities is saying every day date. I have to be mommy and gave me you know. Just. Be an error in making the right decisions. My life diplomats light. And just know and be. How properties go. Seeing we'll it's. Kai. And hey Ilyce. Nice so mom mom. We were frame. Move France. He telling you things we Tom. He Alex gave them a you know it's the mean heat balloons. Date. I think you like by spears being made me it's for the bombing and Ryan might. You know. I always been like you know stand. They. Done court date he hey. You know. Eight and was he just had a colonel it didn't.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.