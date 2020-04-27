Georgia boy kayaks through neighborhood after heavy rainfall

After 48 hours of heavy rainfall in Brooklet, Georgia, an 8-year-old was given permission from his parents to take advantage of the watery conditions in the neighborhood.
0:39 | 04/27/20

