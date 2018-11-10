Transcript for Georgia was in Michael's path of destruction

I'm citizens on me and Macon Georgia where authorities are begging people to stay in their homes not to go live look at the damage because the students. We're hearing. Hundreds upon hundreds of reports news Georgia storm damaged trees over roads trees over homes in one county jail large T. And radio tower fell on top of a county building that follows me 911 operations and call managers had to be wooed us to pay another building and then I went balls being handled by another county. We heard a report done early this morning when a tree that fell over I 75 northbound. Also in. Roberta Georgia's top thirty miles from here there are reports of a tornado that hit Roberta also a tornado that we're being told this morning Kate Cary Georgia. And to give you an a lay of the land these are small little towns. That. Dot central and southern Georgia are very rural. And it's going to be very difficult to get around today. Because of these roads that are blocked and the effort to force clean up those roads in Britain and didn't restore power. One thing that I'll point out is we are currently. Actor. Eight Georgia power operations and that's what makes about operation center where they had. Dozens upon dozens utility trucks. That were staged here to be deployed to repair power lines those trunks. For a lot of here before the sun came up it was quite a sight to see the trucks sort of lined up on the road behind me. Headed up and down the highway in both directions of that work begins. In earnest today. I'm citizens on the you're watching. ABC news life.

