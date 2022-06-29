Georgia's lieutenant governor reacts to Jan. 6 hearings

Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan reacts to evidence provided by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection and describes the impact the hearings have had on the Republican party.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live