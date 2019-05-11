Transcript for Getty Fire destroys home yet ring survives

A rain it's proving to be indestructible is the focus of an amazing story in California. The jury was found Wednesday. After the Getty fire in Los Angeles it was an Xbox outside a home they've been destroyed. Crews later found the homeowner. Should the woman who managed to escape with her mother it turns out the ring was her mother's only possession remaining from a wildfire. Act in 1961. Which destroyed her original home in that same location. Good luck there.

