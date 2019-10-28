Getty Fire forces ABC News correspondent to evacuate

ABC News' Kayna Whitworth describes the scene in LA as she evacuates with her kids and dog.
0:20 | 10/28/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Getty Fire forces ABC News correspondent to evacuate
I've covered a lot of fires and it's super scooper. Right there how this kind of Fallujah hits. It actually it's really scary. Person Joseph Connolly. My dog. So she's while there and then we're gonna take off.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

