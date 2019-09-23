Transcript for Girl, 6, arrested for throwing school tantrum

A Florida woman is speaking out about the arrest of her six year old granddaughter for throwing a tantrum in school. The girl was one of two students under the age of ten taken into custody at a school in Orlando. The officer identified as Dennis turner has been suspended investigators say the six year old was hand cocked after she kicked a staff member. Her grandmother says the child was visibly shaking which he picked her up from a juvenile center. Don't try convention arrived about shots take up whether it caught dead center took me. Ours will read this truck like they would be. The other child arrested just eight years old. Details on his case aren't available only in a policing officer Dennis was supposed to get approval before arresting a child under twelve.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.