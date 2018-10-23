Transcript for Girl born at 1 pound, 4 ounces returns home

This what's scary. Scary that Hannah Belle or Rodriguez. We'd only one pounds four ounces at birth. Scary that she was thirteen weeks early thought she might not make it very scary I never loved math it heat it. Always going to be my beautiful baby in hand. After months old Hannah is not just considered a creamy. She's being called a miracle baby but as many patients are routed to station always that don't make it. Now there were they don't survivor have some serious problems baby Hannah wasn't due until October but her mom. Jennifer Pena had a maniac was admitted to Nassau university medical center and East Meadow in June with complications. And signs at Henis heart rate was declining. Doctors decided to deliver the baby in July. They make me atlantis' this action Alice those and bad they helped me I Ellis Brian and that. Necessary to Iran but. Then hold my hand and it told me everything it might give me. Healthy baby now five pounds five ounces it may be a lot of hot wheels that can views on a regular basis. But for our expanded here this was the lowest Brinkley do we ever hat. Babies is tiny and as premature as Hannah was typically have a very low survival rate. But because she is now thriving the medical staff at NASA university medical center while they're being called heroes. In the newsroom Carla miles channel seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.