No Girls Scouts struck by lightning in MN woods

More
A group of Girl Scouts camping in the remote wilderness of Minnesota, just miles from the Canadian border, needed rescuing late Friday after a lightning scare.
0:42 | 07/28/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for No Girls Scouts struck by lightning in MN woods
Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:42","description":"A group of Girl Scouts camping in the remote wilderness of Minnesota, just miles from the Canadian border, needed rescuing late Friday after a lightning scare.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64617583","title":"No Girls Scouts struck by lightning in MN woods","url":"/US/video/girls-scouts-struck-lightning-mn-woods-64617583"}