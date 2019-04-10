GoFundMe alleged scheme organizer faces more charges

More
Mark D'Amico has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering after making up a story in 2017 about a homeless veteran giving gas money to his then-girlfriend.
0:24 | 10/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for GoFundMe alleged scheme organizer faces more charges
New information this morning the man accused of orchestrating a go find me scheme to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in New Jersey is facing more charges mark to make out now charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud. And money laundering in the 20s17 scheme. He appeared in federal court yesterday prosecutors say he made up a story about a homeless vet giving gas money to his then girlfriend so the three could get donations from the public. They raised 400000 dollars.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:24","description":"Mark D'Amico has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering after making up a story in 2017 about a homeless veteran giving gas money to his then-girlfriend. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66056739","title":"GoFundMe alleged scheme organizer faces more charges","url":"/US/video/gofundme-alleged-scheme-organizer-faces-charges-66056739"}