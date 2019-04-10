Transcript for GoFundMe alleged scheme organizer faces more charges

New information this morning the man accused of orchestrating a go find me scheme to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in New Jersey is facing more charges mark to make out now charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud. And money laundering in the 20s17 scheme. He appeared in federal court yesterday prosecutors say he made up a story about a homeless vet giving gas money to his then girlfriend so the three could get donations from the public. They raised 400000 dollars.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.