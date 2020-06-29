Transcript for ‘Golden State Killer’ pleads guilty

Did yeah. Will be entering guilty pleas to thirteen counts murder first degree in meetings about circumstances enhance. As well me and card act you understand this. The it's anticipated you'll receive eleven consecutive life without possibility of parole sentences. With fifteen concurrent life sentences. Additional time weapon enhancement will be closed as mandated by law we understand as wells. Maintenance. Disgust consequences of this fleet movement an end neighborhood you satisfied that his pleas knowing intelligent and voluntary and his competence and this would. There. It's further away to special circumstances murder ever Manning without murder was committed. In the commissioner ray. Within the meaning you don't go to section 261%. You know what section 190 point two. Friends see rent free for entry. He admitted special circumstance of murder in the first degree.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.