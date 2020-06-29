‘Golden State Killer’ pleads guilty

More
Joseph DeAngelo pleaded guilty to 13 counts of first-degree murder as well as multiple rapes and burglaries.
1:09 | 06/29/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘Golden State Killer’ pleads guilty
Did yeah. Will be entering guilty pleas to thirteen counts murder first degree in meetings about circumstances enhance. As well me and card act you understand this. The it's anticipated you'll receive eleven consecutive life without possibility of parole sentences. With fifteen concurrent life sentences. Additional time weapon enhancement will be closed as mandated by law we understand as wells. Maintenance. Disgust consequences of this fleet movement an end neighborhood you satisfied that his pleas knowing intelligent and voluntary and his competence and this would. There. It's further away to special circumstances murder ever Manning without murder was committed. In the commissioner ray. Within the meaning you don't go to section 261%. You know what section 190 point two. Friends see rent free for entry. He admitted special circumstance of murder in the first degree.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:09","description":"Joseph DeAngelo pleaded guilty to 13 counts of first-degree murder as well as multiple rapes and burglaries.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71518960","title":"‘Golden State Killer’ pleads guilty","url":"/US/video/golden-state-killer-pleads-guilty-71518960"}