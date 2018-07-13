Transcript for Good Samaritans help rescue toddlers dangling out apartment window

Dominic oh my god I can't believe this is happening I was shaking I wondered if I wanted to cry I'm like I can't believe I'm scenes will be knees hanging hopeful Wendell. Denise Ochoa and her cousin Jennifer saga out of say it all happened in a matter of minutes to two year old in diapers hanging out of an apartment window more than twenty feet above solid concrete. It was all in Chicago's from Austin neighborhood it's. They were dangling they've only done it only got like. I hope he nothing happened. When the pair saw the kids in danger they pulled over immediately to health. Jeannie staying right below. I got under the under the Wendell doesn't he is a baby out. Every time they would rule and we what is here because we did in the out of there weren't enough fun out the window or an. A few moments later the cousin say a man with the latter in his truck pulled over. And rushed to help as well. And right away he put up the letter and he claims up with a baby back in play. And close the Wendell. That man not wanting to go on camera today but telling us quote. I just did what I had to do as a human I'm not going to stop helping people but the question still lurking these good samaritans. I was screaming out for the parents I was late where the parents someone. Now we're come out when they say no one came down Chicago police tell us there was an adult in the home at the time but they didn't see what was happening. Leaving witnesses to wonder who knows what could happen to those babies.

