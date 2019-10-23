Google claims breakthrough with quantum computer

More
The company announced it's designed a machine that in 200 seconds can solve a problem that would take the world's fastest computer 10,000 years.
0:28 | 10/23/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Google claims breakthrough with quantum computer
A Google says it has designed a new computer that is light years ahead of anything out there who researches say the company. Has developed a computer process of that is able to perform a calculation. In 200 seconds that would've taken the world's most powerful supercomputer. 101000. Years it's part of the next evolution of tackle quantum computing. Not everyone is buying Google's claim IBM for one's doubting it but big tech companies are in a race to perfect quantum computing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:28","description":"The company announced it's designed a machine that in 200 seconds can solve a problem that would take the world's fastest computer 10,000 years.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66483046","title":"Google claims breakthrough with quantum computer","url":"/US/video/google-claims-breakthrough-quantum-computer-66483046"}