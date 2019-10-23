Transcript for Google claims breakthrough with quantum computer

A Google says it has designed a new computer that is light years ahead of anything out there who researches say the company. Has developed a computer process of that is able to perform a calculation. In 200 seconds that would've taken the world's most powerful supercomputer. 101000. Years it's part of the next evolution of tackle quantum computing. Not everyone is buying Google's claim IBM for one's doubting it but big tech companies are in a race to perfect quantum computing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.