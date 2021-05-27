Transcript for GOP poised to block Jan. 6 commission

DC metropolitan police officer Michael for known it was beaten with a flagpole can cost. And suffered a heart attack defending the nation's capitol and lawmakers during the siege on January 6. And is someone who responded shoes. January 6. I'm here to educate senators. About my experiences that day. And it's an American I'm here to anti war the commission. The known joining other officers and their families on Capitol Hill asking Republican senators to back a proposal for a bipartisan commission to investigate the events that day. Gladys six nick then mother of the late capitol police officer Brian sickening. Who was attacked by writers suffered two strokes and died the day after the insurrection. Joined the lobbying effort. Writing that not having a commission would be a slap in the face of all the officers who did their jobs that day. And usually and stay in the background and I just couldn't I couldn't stay quiet. Others are sick nix former partner standing by her side. Arguing police officer's bravery saved lawmakers lives. Why would they not want it to the bottom such horrific violence and Republican leaders have expressed their opposition to the idea of an independent commission with subpoena power. Arguing the Justice Department and congressional committees are already conducting investigations. Winkler an unfortunate involves statements about Janet where this if but as Bob also repeated there's no new fop about that day we needed the Democrats extraneous commission to on talk. Democrats have been united in their support for this idea but they would need ten Republicans in the senate to vote with them. Wisconsin's Republican senator Ron Johnson said after meeting with the families and the officers today that he was still unconvinced. That the two parties just respectfully disagree. Mary Alice parks ABC news Washington.

