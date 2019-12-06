Gov. calls for Santa Anita to close temporarily

Two more horses died over the weekend during racing, bringing the total to 29.
06/12/19

that California's governor has now called for a hold on horse racing at Santa Anita Park. Santa Anita has been under fire following the deaths of 29 horses so far this season. A state racing horse board asked the track to suspend the rest of its season, but the track refused to do so. Horse racing officials say they will now work with a team of independent veterinarians. The governor wants all horses to be examined before they race.

