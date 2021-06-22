Transcript for Gov. Newsom says California residents' past-due rent will be paid off

In less than ten days California's. Fiction moratorium is set to expire in tenants rights groups land Boortz even governor Newsom are all in agreement it should be extended. In order to avoid renters being forced onto the street. If these protections are prematurely let it. When you're going to see. A calamitous increase and homelessness in California. According to the national equity atlas rent get dashboard between 700001. Million Californians are in danger of being depicted. If the moratorium is extended. In about three quarters of renters in California who are behind on their rent or people of color governor abuse in this at all past due rent accumulated during the pandemic. Will be paid to landlords by the state although the money exists rental assistance they distributed at a slow pace. The application both at the state and local level. Was frankly too complicated it was in many ways also not accessible to people in different languages in particular Spanish and Chinese. Or how long we have been asking for the addiction protections to be tying. To the unemployment rate returning to where it was before the pandemic it. California's economy was going gangbusters before the pandemic. Artificially closed it down and what that sentiment was that a lot of people we're at low income suddenly did not have their jobs. A lot of those people still have. Had not been called to work the California apartment association says. They're hoping to a short term extension. A lot of landlords are really really tough position now because you know we're going on a year and a half closed posted a year and a half for they haven't been able to collect rents as they normally would. And at the same time their bills are not only staying put some of them gone up. A spokesperson for governor Newsom has the governor's focused on distributing rentals it's it's as expeditiously as possible and their meeting with legislators right now. On how to expand the eviction moratorium and help those most in.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.