Transcript for Scientist files whistleblower complaint, alleges coronavirus warnings ignored

The former head of the federal agency overseeing the production of a crime of ours back seen. Has filed a former whistle Blair whistle blower complaint doctor Rick Wright claims he was removed lots month. Amid a dispute over an unproven virus treatment that was being pushed by president cop. This complaint also alleges cronyism in which he says he was pressured to steer millions of dollars in contracts to companies with political connections to the top administration.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.