Transcript for Governor of Puerto Rico says he will not resign following protests

The governor of Puerto Rico to filing for claiming he will not resign despite a scandal bits being called Chad gate which sparked days of protests that we want in Latin. Can. Governor opera chorus Leo insisting he did not commit any illegal cross back to do city was continue working. For Seau is under fire for being administrator of a group chat. That made fun of the dead bodies stacked up in a forensic offices on the island after hurricane Maria. He said he did not remember the comments but took full responsibility for them that Jack who also made derogatory comments about female New York politician. And mocked the board overseeing the island's finances as a result of the unrest on the island the Royal Caribbean cruise line. Canceling its stock but the island and re routing it shifted portola out of concern for the safety of its crew and passengers.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.