Fifth-grade student pleads with school board to put an end to bullying

"I have been threatened to get shot in the head with an AK-47 and buried in my backyard, and many other things," Delanie Marcotte said.
1:03 | 06/11/18

My only instantly. I live in classic and he impugn his career Collins elementary school. I am here to talk about a problem that means a lot to me. Ali well he is a problem and ask them. Aiming victim. Here is not contacted you school about. Khazei. It happened to my class me. I have asked by the mother of my believe there any school field trip. Why I try to get her son in trouble. I haven't been friends who get shot at playing 1847. And in pain in my backyard and any other thing. I asking you what do you. It didn't take me my classmates against bullying. I am here to stand up for every kid that gets bullet. Very proud of you for coming.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

