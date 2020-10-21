Transcript for Grand juror in Breonna Taylor case speaks out

We turn out to a major development and debris on a Taylor case she's the Kentucky EMT. Fatally shot during a botched drug raid in March a member of the grand jury is now speaking out explaining why officers were not charged in Taylor's that. Also this morning we're hearing exclusively. From one of those officers. This morning new details about what happened behind closed doors during debris on the Taylor court hearings that charges are. Commonwealth of Kentucky vs Brett Angus and wanton endangerment. First degree a grand juror breaking their silence about the case revealing the jury never even consider charging any of the officers with homicide. Because they weren't given the option. The anonymous juror writing in a statement quote the grand jury was not presented any charges. Other than the three wanton endangerment charges against detective Hingis and explaining quote questions were asked about additional charges and the grand jury was told there would be none because the prosecutors did feel they could make them stick. Yeah. The revelations coming weeks after a judge allowed the transcripts and recordings from the hearings to be publicly released. Would yeah. Yeah. This interaction from those proceedings raising more questions about how the case was presented to the jury beer and. Independent body if they wanted to make a distant assessment about. Different charges. They could've done that. Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron insisting the two other officers involved in the shooting were justified in opening fire. After Taylor's boyfriend fired at police. Saying he thought someone was breaking into the apartment but one juror claimed some people on the grand jury felt otherwise writing quote. The grand jury didn't agree that certain actions were justified nor did it decide the indictment. Should be the only charges in debris on a Taylor case we announced we waited it comes as officer Jonathan Mattingly one of the officers involved in the shooting. He speaks out in an exclusive interview with ABC's Michael Strahan and Louisville courier journal this is a point where we're doing our job. The return fire. This is not a school 100 somebody down this is not Milan an act this is nothing like that. Mattingly fired his weapon six times during the raid he says he wants to make it clear the shooting was not about race this is not relatable to a George for. This is nothing like it's not an amount arbor it's nothing like it. It's not a race thing like people want to try to make it's not. Later on Good Morning America not and we reveals more about what happened inside Rihanna Taylor's apartment that night.

