Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Grandmother wears unicorn costume to hug her grandchildren
And we'll.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:35","description":"A grandma wore a pink unicorn costume so she could hug her grandchildren for the first time in two months.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70934550","title":"Grandmother wears unicorn costume to hug her grandchildren","url":"/US/video/grandmother-wears-unicorn-costume-hug-grandchildren-70934550"}