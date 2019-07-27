Grasshoppers swarm Vegas parking lot

More
Thousands of the insects swept through the gambling mecca as part of a migration.
0:30 | 07/27/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Grasshoppers swarm Vegas parking lot
Or.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:30","description":"Thousands of the insects swept through the gambling mecca as part of a migration.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64608027","title":"Grasshoppers swarm Vegas parking lot","url":"/US/video/grasshoppers-swarm-vegas-parking-lot-64608027"}