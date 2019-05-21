Transcript for Great white shark sighting in Long Island Sound

And dads are moving on to a story which is a good or bad depending on who you ask a tin split great white shark has been tracked off the Connecticut coast. For the first time ever so I want to go to GO Benitez who has more details deal. Hey there Kim we are all on the Long Island Sound right now and somewhere in these waters underneath those we don't know where. That great white has just been swimming around. And people are going online right now to tracking its every move from all over the world tickle. With just days to go before the summer season officially begins a great white shark has already made its northern waters. For the first time ever a great white is being tracked in Long Island Sound. Just off the coast of Connecticut. According to the tracking group owes searched the sharks Twitter handle sending out this taunting tweet hello Greenwich how are you today. Most searched says the shark named cabinet sends out of paying off the coast of credits. Around 11 AM Monday morning. Cabinet is almost ten feet long and weighs over 500 pounds. And was tagged up the coast of Nova Scotia traveling all the way down to Florida then back up north. The sharks track reminding us all of that 1975. Summer blockbuster jaws. Which followed a great white terrorizing the fictional amity island. But this real short surprising researchers would help for into the sounded swing. Credit in recent efforts to clean up the waters off those shores for cab it's unexpected cameo. It's anticipated he's and so west sound and I think that is cleaner than ever. I think it does allow life there are always on the life these white sharks he wouldn't be and that if the water was dirty. And while the odds of a shark attack remains slim the US saw the largest number of unprovoked attacks worldwide. Last year back in September a great white killed a 26 year old boogie boarder off the coast of Cape Cod. And this summer beach goers will be seeing. More warning signs about sharks and safety kits for traumatic bleeding. Some residents feel officials have responded to slowly in the past and even tried to raise money to get more shark detection technology. I'm just saying people you know how concept zones amount to little food chain are not base their issue crashing sure beyond that. And we should tell you that we actually checked with the researchers at O search today. And they say that the latest readings that may indicate that it's actually on the south side of Long Island solicit. These great whites can swim for a hundred miles more than a hundred miles per day. So really the shark. Could be just about anywhere along this covers invective and. Parents you know we got to keep our eye on hang.

