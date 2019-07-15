Transcript for Great white sharks spotted in California bay

This group of guys from the east Bay's see the shark warning is something to think about but not enough to cancel their fishing trip they're gonna be on our boat will be safe. Sharks a comments. You know we won't be jumping in the lot but they didn't even know the shark advisory until after they got to Half Moon Bay indefinitely it is concerning. You know it's part of nature and we just have to risky Thursday afternoon the San Mateo county sheriff's department issued this tweet. Great white shark seen in Half Moon Bay. Multiple pilots flying over the cemetery a Tenneco's. Spotted great white sharks in the water if visiting the area please use caution. We got to remember the ocean is alive dynamic environment and they're always out there that's their home. Officer Jeff Watkins with California State parks says great white sharks are known to some off the coasts of California. These sharks were spotted between the Ritz Carlton and pillar point in Half Moon Bay. He says sharks don't automatically pose a threat. The advisory is just to keep the public informed and saved sharks have been aggressive in the past very very rare. And we've never seen any attacks happened games him those.

