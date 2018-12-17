Transcript for Ex-Green Beret charged with murdering suspected Taliban bomb maker could face death

Want to bring in our Martha Raddatz is seen her current. Now correspondent great to have you Martha tell us about this story involving. A former army green beret getting some attention over the weekend from president trump on trial for murder and presence has and I pardon you what's what's going on the discussion. Well first fellas let's heart that was his name is major Matt Goldstein and he was a green berets you said he was also the recipient of silver star. Obviously I rooted decorating and had separated arrogance and you're in Afghanistan he was in Afghanistan a very very deadly. Period a lot of people getting blown up. He. Found out about a bomb maker. There were a lot of roadside bombs going off an IDs. And this bomb maker maker suspected bomb maker. They detained. And according to the army in there are several different narratives here according to army documents. What happened was he was concerned the major was concerned that this guy would be released and come back and kill an informant. So they say he took care of it himself. And this started in about 2011 because they found out that he had applied for job of the CIA. And when he was taking a polygraph test he said. Yeah I killed this guy and then I buried this guy and then we dug a mop and took him back to the base and put him in a burn pit. And burned him now his lawyer. Major Goldstein's lawyer said none and I didn't happen that way. But then in 2016. He was asked by Brett bear and a Fox News interview you gotta clear out OK the lessons of this is major Goldstein. Answering the question if he actually killed this Taliban suspected bombing. Did you kill the town on bomb maker yes. You willingly. Offered up these details right I have the CIA. Classroom started. Turning much. I ain't never. CB grudge investigators or even my commanders. Four or. Giddiness. If they're concerned. I doubt in my judgment or my behaviors and then I would expect. That they would look into what is it like going from war hero. To accused war criminal and angry. No. Has been incredibly painful and very difficult over the last year's. Everyone. And who served with me. Stood by me. And so it's over now blessed. Some people Martha might say look it's a war zone this was a bomb maker what's the big deal if he. Went out until Karen this guy and we're during the catch though. Where yet there's catch first of all he was talking about did previous investigation when they first looked at it after what he said to the CIA and they took silver star away. And they get a letter of reprimand but the couldn't prove what hit actually happened. And then that interview takes place they open up the investigation again and now they are saying it is premeditated murder look you can't go around. Killing detainees than. The issue was yours I was in US custody the army says he was he was he was a captive he was a prisoner you can't take him on the field. When the economy coughs and tape or even as as his lawyers now saying he was worried he was released Turkey was released it's very unclear exactly what they mean by this they say oh he died during an ambush. If he was unarmed. And you just can't she's so there's winner rules have been waging if the president were commitment pardon this what do once message is that I think one of the things that people are looking at now it's on unlawful command influence and what that means is if you are commander and those under review. Hear how you feel about a case mean remember this will be tried in the military so if the commander in chief comes in and says hey. I'm and take a look at this war hero and I think the war hero par is what really got the red flags up and get with a lot of lawyers saying. That could be command influence because as people are looking at the case. Wait that commander in chief says so what's the next war hero so I think the next step is they can do it you don't trump could pardon me sir we can't part. But I think what the what the army wants to do with the military wants to do is let this go to trial and let's see. What really happened at what kind of evidence there is let this play out in the courts without influence. And marvel what do you make of the argument that. Look at it and that those rules of engagement for the Geneva conventions all of us and that's a different world. We live in the savage world right now there's haters out there and all that stuff these. They're planting bombs blown up buses the whole deal. That they no longer apply what what's the utility of them. In a world without any boundaries you. Com well well I think if you look at those rules those who will sit there for a reason what if what if one of our people was captured and somebody decided Weytman he's gonna do something bad let's just I mean obviously they didn't do that. We just don't wanna condone that with her own hate Americans are set the example one on these issues and hope to see that this plays out in court Martha Raddatz thank you so much got it thanks.

