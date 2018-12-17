-
Now Playing: Taliban storms strategic Afghan city
-
Now Playing: 2 top Afghan officials killed in Taliban attack; US general uninjured
-
Now Playing: Trump reviewing murder case against former US service member
-
Now Playing: Ex-Green Beret charged with murdering suspected Taliban bomb maker could face death
-
Now Playing: Undercover recordings reveal Trump Organization's possible return to Dominican Republic
-
Now Playing: Miss Universe, National Finals Rodeo, soccer celebrations: World in Photos
-
Now Playing: A well-preserved tomb uncovered in Egypt
-
Now Playing: William, Kate, Harry and Meghan to spend Christmas together
-
Now Playing: Contestant makes history at Miss Universe pageant
-
Now Playing: Woman accuses Sandals resort of mishandling sexual assault report
-
Now Playing: Family of girl who died in border custody calls for 'thorough' investigation
-
Now Playing: North Korea warns US over stalled nuclear talks
-
Now Playing: Japan restaurant explosion injures dozens
-
Now Playing: Weekend Rewind: Family of Guatemalan girl who died speaks out
-
Now Playing: Massive explosion at a restaurant in Japan
-
Now Playing: Family disputing how 7-year-old migrant girl died in US custody
-
Now Playing: Exclusive interview with the race car driver who survived a horrific crash
-
Now Playing: Police arrest man suspected of murdering an American student in the Netherlands
-
Now Playing: South Sudan marks 5 years of vicious civil war
-
Now Playing: 'Young miracle' newborn recovers from Ebola after mom dies in childbirth