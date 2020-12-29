Green Beret suspect in bowling alley shooting remanded to jail

Army Sgt. 1st Class Duke Webb was arraigned on murder and attempted murder charges in connection with the shooting at the Don Carter Lanes in Rockford, Illinois.
0:47 | 12/29/20

