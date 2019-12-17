Transcript for Grieving officers gather at funeral for slain Jersey City detective

Well now to the final salute for a hero a funeral service underway right now for Jersey city police detective Joseph seals. Police lined the streets outside city aid his church as his casket arrived for the private funeral service seals a husband and father of five was murdered. During a confrontation with two killers who went on to murdered three people inside a Kosher market. During an hours long gun battle with police. It is the hardest loss for those who dedicate their hearts putting their lives at risk. To protect and serve the communities. Detective justice seals leaves behind to mother his wife and five children and siblings. It has been a difficult week for the families of law enforcement in Jersey City detective seals was shot dead by culprits driven by hate. Seals was on duty protecting his hometown when he was taken we spoke to parents and siblings of officers. In this department who served with detective seals. It's very hard for myself it's he's all week war games hasn't been the same careful don't exist. Grieving. Just like the rest of the department of all the forms are of us. It's just Terrell said dangers and the severity of the B hard week. Just dealing with fitness week. Knowing he was out there. And on just to see that the community to come out today. It's touching it is part of the ruling family and they have each other's backs and my brother. This will be his second year rides in the plea she knew detours to honor all those police officers who we lose in the line of duty every year.

