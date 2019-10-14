Transcript for Growing outrage after black woman is shot in home by officer

There is growing outrage this morning at Fort Worth, Texas over that fatal police shooting of a black woman in her own home. With her young nephew inside the officer who pulled the trigger is going to be interviewed about the shooting today this. As the victim's family and many others are demanding answers. A large crowd gathered last night at the home of 28 year old a topsy on a Jefferson. Morning the woman killed early Saturday where she was reportedly playing video games in her bedroom. An eight year old nephew. We are now learning more about this series of events leading up toward death beginning with the 911 call from Jefferson's neighbor Jane Smith. Who thought something was unusual in Jefferson's home. Put on honor we're reform doors we've been open since some of Clark. In the bird who learns an abnormal conduct or over the belittled in this talk on the. Police then responding to this body camera footage shows an officer walking through a gate to the back of the house then turning to the window in shall be a command to. Doug. The officer firing one did the shot through the window Jefferson died at the scene. Police say the officer perceived a threat but they suggest that proper procedures may not have been followed. The officer observed a person through a rear window. In the hat in the residence and part a shot at that person. The officer did not announce he was a police officer prior to shooting. What the officer observed on why he did not announce police will be addressed as the investigation continues. Police say they recovered a firearm on the scene but they have not said whether or not it was near the body. Meanwhile local activists and religious leaders are demanding justice. They don't ladies. She was Macedonia don't have. Well the officer who fired the fatal shot has been on the force since April of last year he is currently on administrative leave pending the investigation.

