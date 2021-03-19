Transcript for Growing violence against Asian Americans

And joining me now from more on this is former US attorney for the district court for the northern district of Georgia BJ pack. BJ thanks for being here we trichet your time today in a police haven't ruled out. Hate crime charges in this case so what are you looking for they're what might they find that would result in hate crime charges. So simple sirens. Long course and generally go back and look at all evidence that it is ion. Two indicate motive for example. We'll show media researcher Christine and to me this isn't people who knew them best. See if any express. Certain Hydro. Alliances or or express about racism. And reverence usually are an hour later on this edition. And then when all investigations done best when prosecutors could evaluate it and suspicion and evidence brandy or. After the death for the lottery last year in Georgia passing new hate crime lot what is in that lot and how do you think it might play a role in this case. You hate crime law opted as the sentencing else in America are minimal Britain's it and rapid beat the crew. That he didn't deal also ordered industry murderer was not a done. What's on our program this hour procedure. Proceeded kind of from now what is perceived to be more natural order and or regional. That it that it might actually be triggered. It is a burden the prosecution to prove. Could outlaw it and so in this case there's a new new law has yet he's been but that's my BO appreciate you that. If the fact there now that is being was. Motivated partly by. Regina. And we know there's been a spike in violence against Asian Americans across the country this year what needs to be done. To stop these crimes on a broader scale. You know I built my good and evil in all we're decades candy just in recent phenomenon but it's coming due out front and center. You know he's buried there discerning in. One event that we can do is Nina. Relying on traditional serve our conference dirt and he and I figured I'm really understand the background on Coulter. And when you. An environment where. You know and then it a lot of stress and eating or look into. All blame wore in game three they missed threat. Com the police. I can't figure seen right now maybe I can lions beat our incidents against Asian Americans. Com deeper gradual ordinance that are associated orderly people think when you look at some legacy in American. It certainly perpetuating a competent in that debate. I'm a Korean American what are your concerns about this rise in discrimination. And violence and how do you hope to see the justice system handle it. Experience serving. Driven kind of been general nervousness. People communities deal. Obviously it's so random out of I bonds you'll feel safe sometimes. Who normal when they used the do. Well each. That's the date bull thorough and any. Thorough investigations. You all are stronger students whether or not there is the principal and irritating and there is. The demanded they try to consider that. And then just bring justice and victim. Also reached an artist you have been in the day and one big and I'm very concerned about it is. None of the victims saying in terms you know being introduced or whoever the victim we're doing pretty good to businesses that's a distraction. Instead continue to focus on the call in the motivation behind why he's been happening and why he's bitten war that's loosely don't. Former US attorney BJ pack we appreciate your time today thank you. Ingraham and.

