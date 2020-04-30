Transcript for Old Guard stays on duty

So much of American life has been offended by this pandemic but so one cherished national tradition remains unchanged Kevin Dwyer has that story. At Arlington national cemetery did crowds are gone but there's still standing watch we'll. Sentinels at the tomb of the unknown soldier keeping their age old ritual a round the clock. The changing of the guard now with added social distance but no less commitment to those who died unknown. For 83 years 30000. Consecutive days. It's a streak corona virus won't break. For us it doesn't matter it's a hurricane or in this case it is a pandemic we are always here we are always guarding. Army captain Harold earls commands the guard the unknowns to serve that. Our country deserves a this. This place represents the very best of this country. Quite frankly a time in which we need reminding what our very best looks like. When so much else in American life has changed the watch at Arlington stays the same. 21 steps down the matched a 212. Pause. 21 a symbol of the highest military honor to those who served and sacrificed. You see a parallel in that honor right down to some of those were of their balance terrorists. Yes I'm standing here now I can look out and we see row upon row of head stones of white headstone markers. It's one of those are heroes. I think equally during this time there's also heroes there on the front lines in the first responders. I think the beautiful thing where this country and this moment it's that during great times. Of struggle in this country. We've always came together we've always came out. Longer what the military's old guard showcasing American strength at a time of national crisis. The soldiers for the first time wearing masks and their quarters but taking no short cuts in their attention to detail. During the ceremony inspection of the uniform what's an in your face a fair. Now down from a distance the guards polish rifle usually handed over for a closer look now examined from afar. It's the first national pandemic at the tomb but the men and women who guarded are no strangers to difficult conditions. We stand watching torrential downpours. Blizzards heat waves at ice storms. September 11 2001 they held posts even as the Pentagon came under attack. Weiss is so important that you stand guard where no one's even here to see. The two men in soldier. Represents. All unknowns who died because unknowns. They gave up everything and sacrifice for this country they died without a sitting on their name they die without their families in the area with say thank you. A grateful nation still saying thank you every day at the tomb and grave sites across Arlington. And now from billboards balconies in overpasses. To heroes of the different kinds. When we see at 7 PM an action comes on items hanging out there doesn't. Cleaning up cots and hands that's what makes this country so great that's what makes us American. Guarding the tomb of the unknown soldier. And no love for country in one another. For ABC news live I'm Devin Dwyer in Washington.

