Transcript for Gun violence on the rise as states reopen

Gun violence surges around the country ABC news teamed up what our affiliate stations and the gun violence archive to track shootings every day over the course of last week. The goal to examine what's driving the surge and what can be done to stop it Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas has a look at what we found. It should have been a celebration. The Bucs win Egan in BA championship. Instead. Gunshots. Chaos people running for The Who. Part of the chronic gun violence epidemic surging in recent months the map shows it all unfolding. More than 1000 incidents more than 430 dead a thousand wounded. In one week. 32. We saw it begin last Saturday night. We started our investigation. Gunshots outside of Nationals Park. That same night. A mother and her baby caught in the crossfire. Corner store in West Philadelphia. Wounding the one Euro. I'm tardy to some sick and tired of this day after day we saw so many children affected by this violence. One boy shot in a bedroom new mortgages we into the wall wind through of his. Christian jade and rose as in San Antonio Texas was only fifteen. And playing video games he hit by a stray bullets are still bidding there. What your problem with deliberate and protect spoke. That's probably good can it wouldn't. Altogether and unspeakable told. More than 39 dead 94 wounded under age eighteen and of the deceased six children 112. We also saw a mass shootings play out across the country eighteen incidents in twelve communities. Including one this this is Lee took the life of Corey Saunders and wounded four others. Mass shootings are up a lot. You know by went from a 400 base in 29 team to 60700. And sadly we followed his reports of suspected domestic violence ticked up. At least 44 cases among them a mother and child allegedly kidnapped Monday. And a female and her child was abducted and got out here to Cheney lake. Pitching a lake there's an altercation that occurred. Virtually no area of the country was immune but his ABC dug into the numbers they showed violence disproportionately hit or an urban areas. People are afraid to go to malls people are afraid to go to theaters people are afraid to to go to parks. From Los Angeles to Chicago. In New York where the stunning video caught our attention to men guns drawn in broad daylight or people more brazen. And turn their weapons has something sifted. Don't think there's any doubt that the data here in New York City is more guns on the scene of students. More rounds being fired New York City Soros 73%. Increase in shootings in May 20/20 one. Compared to the same time last year. So this is again on Tuesday commissioner Dermot Shea told us a lethal mix of factors is largely driving the surging this gang violence budget cuts. Cove it's shutting down the court's. Leaving a backlog of more than 5000 gun cases taken a got off to street is great. But really what we need is we need the individual carrying the gun off the street increasing gun arrests and targeting repeat offenders has led to some signs of success. A dip in the rate last month Jay remains unsatisfied. Who would have victims when you look at who's getting shot in the city right now. It's about 97% of people Colin. That's why you all off the charts the senate seat to do the paerson the fight is personal. African Americans obviously with paper here that he said 90% of your victims. Are people of color. Horrifying statistic. On but it's not just about statistics it's not just about people of color it's about every one. Philadelphia facing an even worse explosion on for a minute sets I'd done this. On Wednesday Philly police allowing us to ride along. A small number of streets infected with gun violence we see his English around here I want a little person. We'll honor six people shot this is another quarter here rehab. All multiple shootings the streets that night quiet. Until they warts and now there's reports of shots fired and another in the city. A shooting outside this restaurant famous for its cheese steaks. That's a shell casing right on the ground right there. To see whether white circles drawn around it. I don't know what it is to get closest to hearts stuff Klaus profit. As we waited at the scene the horrible news story viewers don't fast. The person here for a dive for. This horrible. City Philadelphia police commissioner Daniel outlawed telling us the argument was over a parking space. It's a lot the thieves are social media disputes or whatever they're being resolved with the farm. Outlaw acknowledges the talents is a policing in the era of George Floyd. And building community trust. I'm a cop. Animal platform and so because I have all of these lived experiences and these different perspectives I understand why the police do what we do. The house understand the hurt and that form it. In our communities. In so many neighborhoods small numbers of repeat offenders terrorizing. Overwhelmingly law abiding citizens. Hospitals are problems are and then off so things. It's about being good were or weren't the way this Philly residents shot in the leg this week along with another man standing in front of her home. She did not want to show her face on camera at times tears filling her eyes I shouldn't have to be your free to stay at my whole. At the end of a sobering week we're left with the vigil that Marie didn't know yeah. The lives lost the families grieving. And he almost certain knowledge at next week it's all but guaranteed. To happen again. My thanks appeared Thomas for that report and our reporting team also some numbers they used in that report were actually conservative estimate. Not accounting for gun death by suicide. So why are these incidents happening more often and how do we stop them. Kirk her called her former New York police detective. Allay Eastman a survivor of the park and high school shooting and Nixon clean and director of blonde policy at every town for gun safety are all here to help us break this one down. Thank you all for being here nick I want to start with you when you look at these numbers. How much of this site is because these numbers are being compared to last summer when we were locked down and how much of this is showing. And in usually violent summer and if so why. Well I think it. What we're seeing actually is that last summer who has an extraordinarily high rate of backgrounds as well. Cover perhaps it did less because. We were dealing with the early stages of the pandemic but the fact is that Kobe. Destruction of services. The economic uncertainty. And really destruction. Schools and and other critical critical. Parts of our infrastructure. Led to a spike in gun violence a world where comparing toward each winning one. According to Carney were comparing us right to this guy I didn't think that what we've learned over the last year however is that you know. The car isn't gun violence are really being exacerbated. Diet Coke and the you know responds to unfortunately there doesn't seem to be a sign. Things diminishing any time soon don't we know and as your report I think in a very good job of showing. It is gun violence that is it is not all forms of violent prior. It is gun violence and that he had sent direct mine back to our nation's inability to deal with its weak gun laws. I hate high ratings. It's guidance basically everywhere and that's why you're seeing guidelines banking. Across the country as your map showed all forms of backgrounds including domestic violence and others. So until you draw a line back to cheating causes of gun violence until we recognize. The weakness of our own lives. Leads to things like 82%. Guns trafficked. They are starting in states without background checks we're not gonna truly get our arms around this issue. Thank you for that they're. Did that gun element is who is crucial obviously I wanna go to Kirk on this New York's police commissioner. You recently said a budget cuts are partial factor in the rise in gun violence obviously is peer reported this is a multi fact morial problem a crisis. With many many forces driving it. Do you believe it doesn't budget cuts are part of it and and do you think as as the argument goes that the call to defund the police. Might in some way contributed to this prof. Mother. The budget cut certainly are part of it you can't deploy resources that you simply don't have. But certainly also of these holes for the bonding the police have re allocating resources are factored in. Perfect example here in New York is the disbanding of what was known as the anti crime units these were paying close units. And they accounted for many gonna arrest in the past now what a card was there also accounted for many complaints constitutional law violations and such but you don't always drop the baby with the bath water so to speak and I think that notably the what's who will presumably be the mayor here in New York Eric Adams. As mentioned that he wants to bring back the anti crime units however wants to a supervisor Daniel bode supervise them differently trying them they're pulling insult or I think we may see a change. You know it's not that the police are not doing their job. Weber the police have lost the benefit of the doubt with the public which makes it difficult for them to do their job in difficult difficult for them to. Aggressively. Attack a problems such as this and just to mention. It was your last Alice said. I'm legal gun owners these are guns that are urges. Legally from neighboring states until we attack that problem we're not going to see a drop in the spike. LA as a survivor of a man shooting yourself it's interesting that you actually say gun reform act activists. Often focused too much on mass shootings and that the conversation around gun control in general is up in one sided. Can you explain what you mean by and a senility. Being a survivor and a mass shooting at a predominantly white high school. I'm also losing my uncle Patrick Everest got balance in Brooklyn New York each gave me a completely different prospective gun violence. Gun violence and tens of mass shooting only about 2%. And as a whole and it is important to recognize that lacking baton use Erica Pratt. Despite its it is the leading cause of death where blacks used on any seat its everyday this summer. By looking at the headlines and looking at a news so. As we're talking about these issues according recruiting blacks need for science and talk about these communities and what they need to CDC taints. A lack of a follow up on that that that heartbreaking. Reality did that we live wish. Which is that. That is so much of this violence is disproportionately. Impacting communities of color especially black American community so so what needs to happen. For these communities and within these communities do you think. Acid leak and we know that. That nobody knows me as much data aren't you eat so innings and being a lot I mean for its islands intervention rams scored east sticking communities inner city are we talking about awesome all year. Into. Conversation got behind us. It's a network that we're and the issue is ease. Intervention programs need funny or sat rallies where it starts. And Kirk I want to go back to something you said because you talked about how the the guns predominantly being used in this cases they're not guns for example being stolen. From legal gun owners so the Biden administration launched a program focusing on gun trafficking in five major cities New York being one of them in your experience. How big of a contributor is the pipeline of illegal weapons. To this kind of crime and what does the Biden administration need to do to be successful on that front or is this the wrong focus. Well no this is the correct focus would say it's eight and major. That needs those studies need to partner whipped the federal government. And where cities like New York City and filled up your and so forth so it has to be an effort across the board no one entity will solve this problem. But I do agree I think it's excellent step forward and it will take a joint effort between the states and the federal government to do so. And nick if I can come back to you. So beyond the gun problem you your focused on that properly so. But I want turn it said that you know guns don't kill people Americans killed people -- there's something wrong with Americans with guns I mean are there are examples of programs that can work on those. On those deeper issues on the habits and mentality that we seem to have in this country. Dick good term those numbers around have you seen anything like that. Well look there's no question that two supporting individuals that are at risk gun violence either becoming a he had a victim of gun violence or perpetrators Aaron it is an important focus and some of the programs that a layer was speaking to. I have been proven to work passenger vengeance not I don't concede that the problem. In the America is Americans. I I believe it's the ready access back to firearms 400 million guns back. How dare in the United States and and as woods has already been said so many of those firearms that are being recovered in cities. And involved in violent crimes are starting back in those places and self. Well other countries experienced. Setbacks because of codes that while other countries have happy stress and economic turmoil. None they have the ready access to fire its errors made us safer. We did Beatty safest country in the world but the fact days instead we are dealing with this historic spanking embarrassed. And they're dealing with the guns is the best way to doing what the problem. A lady say things changing with time do you think the next generation will tackle this problem differently. Absolutely. We've seen that and see is not said Elaine Ford is violence. I'm not accepting this filings and I can tell for sure that we're gonna continue despite continued talking about this issue because it is issue raised of course meet and acting to use. And we've seen since the shooting at my high school and AT and nationwide conversations aren't around and balance not only entire match seedings but she was die it's like in about violence. Inner city violence. Last ballot so I. Surely tell you that and he's going to beating generation change that urged as violence continues his conversation. Harper called her LA Eastman except Lena Rick conversation today thank you all for being here. Thank you think you and tonight on ABC news live prime hear more on the children caught in the crossfire and more appears reporting. In one nation under fire.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.