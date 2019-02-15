Transcript for Gunman apprehended following active shooter situation in Aurora, Illinois

Rick Burnett and and we have some encouraging news at least from the Aurora police department now that the gunman has been taken into custody. So it would appear as though at least the immediate threat is over although. The police I would presume are not gonna give you view in your school district and the people who live around there the all clear until they can make sure that he. That he acted alone chuck is he alive and that there's well they say he's in custody. With us all we know at this point. Don't know whether there was a shoot out that resulted in him being taken into custody. Or whether he is perhaps in custody and you know gravely wounded. But in any event the man identified as as the shooter presumably the one that we've been talking about the last ten minutes this is empty he. Who came in about an hour and half ago with a pistol has been taken into custody according to what Aurora police are now saying.

